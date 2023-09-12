A one-size-fits-all solution is unlikely to apply to hybrid work, writes Aruna Sankaranarayanan

However, remote working also leads to isolation, a lack of conviviality among team members, an inability to experience and imbibe a firm’s culture and a dearth of creative solutions that tend to emerge only when people meet face-to-face.

Many companies have embraced hybrid work as the most viable work arrangement to even out the pros and cons. Whether work-life balance or maximising productivity without compromising creativity or camaraderie, hybrid work is considered an optimal solution. That said, is there an ideal ratio of number of days at work versus home? Do bosses and workers see eye to eye on this?