Gandhian lessons for crafting your career

Further, if you are in a leadership role, you must know that no job is beneath you and that when pushed to a crunch, you do not mind getting your hands dirty. For example, the director of a chain of schools stepped in to teach a class at a rural school for an entire semester when the History teacher went on sick leave. Or, the CEO of a company cleaned machines on the factory floor for half a day to set an example to workers of best practices. The two examples quoted here are based on individuals who’d prefer not to be named.