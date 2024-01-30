The craft of writing first drafts and rewriting

He hit the nail on the head. Because for everyone who writes, whether it is a story, a book, an essay, a speech, a feature, a review, or a newsletter, the first draft is a bloated sack, with bulges and lumps in odd places, aka loads of extra and unnecessary words and grammatical errors. Fortunately, we all get sufficient time to shape it to perfection or as close as we can get to it before we send it out into the world.