What causes burnout at work?

<p>Social media is abuzz with conversations about the untimely deaths of young employees due to extreme occupational stress. Although the argument against toxic work culture makes sense and organisations must take the blame, are we missing out on other crucial socio-personal factors of the youngsters? </p>.<p>According to a study published in the American Heart Association Journal, job stress and effort-reward imbalance are directly related to coronary heart disease. A sudden upsurge of incidents where young professionals succumb to cardiac arrest is directly interlaced with occupational stress or work stress.</p>.<p>Some insights shared by a cardiologist from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) triggered a few questions. </p>.<p>Is the work culture causing such painful incidents? Are any socio-cultural or personal factors hampering their work and life?</p>.<p>Workplaces with toxic practices significantly affect the psychophysical wellbeing of employees. Toxic culture may result in unhealthy lifestyles such as insomnia, binge eating, lack of physical activity, disturbed sleep cycle and anxiety, leading to comorbidities like hypertension or high lipid profiles and cardiovascular issues.</p>.<p>A study published in Harvard Health Publishing shows that working professionals who complain of work stress are more likely to suffer (49% higher) than those who do not have work stress.</p>.<p>Workplace stress may be a potential factor affecting cardiac health but the corporate community or young professionals are aware that there are many other factors that contribute. It is crucial to examine the root causes rather than just treating the symptoms.</p>.<p>According to the American Psychological Association (APA) 2018 report, 75% of Gen Z faces occupational burnout. As a result, the respondents confessed that their sleep cycles were significantly disturbed and that they also got into unhealthy eating habits. However, the professionals from previous generations reported comparatively less workplace stress, although they shared a common job charter or work culture.</p>.<p>Indeed, organisations have been promoting various practices at work, such as hybrid work, apps for health and wellbeing, and conducting regular welfare activities. However, young professionals may need an in-depth diagnosis of the condition rather than just treating the symptoms. Gen Z spends approximately 8.5 hours daily consuming online content, considerably reducing their interaction with family members. Besides, many never realise that work must be treated as a consistent marathon and not a sprint. </p>.<p>According to an article published in the National Library of Medicine (2020), abnormal increases in virtual over personal interaction have germinated many psychological issues among youngsters. Due to the absence of family bonding or physical social networking, Gen Z may not find reliable sources to neutralise their work pressure or concerns. An article published by the American Psychological Association (Medaris, 2023) infers that professionals aged between 20 and 30 have been facing the problem of isolation and cannot vent their distorted feelings or emotions. </p>.<p>A growing culture of instant gratification has also affected younger generations. According to a psychological theory of delayed gratification, people who are presented with delayed or deferred gratification or rewards tend to focus on long-term rewards. </p>.<p>Instant gratification of personal, biological, social, or professional needs may result in emptiness in the long run. With easy access to multiple sources of entertainment driven by technology, several generations have been struggling with this. People who are used to wi instant gratification may encounter a lack of emotional resilience, gradually leading to emotional or intellectual desolation.</p>.<p>As readers browse through the increasing corpus of literature on Gen Z and their workplace, they must seriously consider how to apply this knowledge to real life. It is essential to take preventive measures before ailments manifest. </p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Gen Z may be more mindful and selective while psychologically responding to the workplace culture.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Spending quality time with family and reducing screen time during family time is advisable.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">It is crucial to reserve 'me time' at the workplace or home.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Instant gratification may be deferred accordingly to keep oneself focused on long-term goals.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Step-by-step gratification of personal or social goals in life is important.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Cultivating a solid purpose to live for is essential and such a purpose may be personal or professional.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Identifying one’s emotional or mental vulnerabilities caused by family is advisable.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Dealing effectively with displaced emotions or feelings is a skill that is worth investing in.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Nurturing cardiac health through a healthy diet, emotional resilience, and physical activities is important.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">The first alarming symptom is a high mental resistance to going to the office, which may indicate a shift in organisation or roles.</p>