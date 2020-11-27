Kalpataru buys back shares worth Rs 142.68 crore

Kalpataru buys back shares worth Rs 142.68 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 27 2020, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 22:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Photo

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd on Friday said it has bought back 58.06 lakh equity shares for Rs 142.68 crore, which constitutes 71.34 per cent of the buyback size on the offer.

"The company has bought back 58,06,262 equity shares at an average price of Rs 245.75 per equity share," according to a BSE filing.

Accordingly, it added that the company has deployed Rs 142,68,70,928.45, which represents 71.34 per cent of the maximum buyback size.

The company had announced to buy back its equity shares from the open market through the stock exchange mechanism, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 200 crore.

Consequently, on Friday, the buyback committee has approved the closure of the buyback pursuant to the terms of the public announcement, with effect from the close of trading hours of November 27, it added.

According to the statement, after the buyback, the equity stake of promoter and promoter group has increased to 56.49 per cent from 54.37 per cent earlier.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

shares
buyback
BSE
Stocks
Kalpataru

What's Brewing

Indian economy shrinks, enters into technical recession

Indian economy shrinks, enters into technical recession

Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road

US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

 