Karnataka govt signs MoU with WEF for AI centre

Bengaluru: The government of Karnataka (GoK) on Thursday signed a letter of intent (LoI) with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to set up a centre for artificial intelligence (AI) in the state. It will be WEF’s only centre dedicated to AI in the country. Through this, the government aims to position Karnataka as a global hub for AI by connecting it to WEF’s Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Network. The global platform is focused on inclusive technology, governance and responsible digital transformation, GoK said in a press statement.