Karnataka tops in positive talent balance, Bengaluru dominates white-collar talent pool

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka emerged as the state with highest positive talent balance (PTB) in India, according to a study by Xpheno, a specialist staffing company based in Bengaluru.</p><p>Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil stated that Karnataka took the top spot among the nine states that displayed PTB in the 12-month period of the study ended in October.</p><p>Karnataka's white-collar talent base stood at 59.7 lakh, with 64 per cent having a minimum working experience of one year.</p><p>Bengaluru was found to be the dominant location in Karnataka, holding 34 lakh of the experienced white-collar talent pool. The IT/ITES sector leads on employment contribution, engaging over 37 per cent (14.3 lakh) of the state's active white-collar talent pool.</p><p>Karnataka's PTB of 63,500 for the 12-month period was achieved with 1,36,500 white-collar professionals being absorbed from other states, while 73,000 professionals transitioned out of the state. </p><p>About 32 lakh jobseekers from across India showed their preference for Karnataka.</p>