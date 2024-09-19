KFC trains employees in sign language

New Delhi: Fast food chain KFC has provided training in sign language to its over 17,000 employees which include people working at restaurants operated by its franchise partners in India.

Besides, KFC which operates its QSR chain through its franchise partners Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India, aims to double Speech and Hearing-Impaired employee strength by 2026, according to a company statement.

With this, KFC "becomes the first QSR in India to launch a Sign Language training program for 100 per cent of its employees" spread over across 240 cities in 1,200-plus restaurants.