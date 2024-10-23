Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Land deals surge in 2024; data centres and hospitals make bolder buys

During this period, over 100 land deals were closed, up from over 60 deals during the same period last year.
Anushree Pratap
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 23:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 23:11 IST
Business Newsland deal

Follow us on :

Follow Us