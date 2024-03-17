Largest electoral bond donors also donated via Prudent Electoral Trust: Report

Analysis of the Election Commission data on electoral bonds shows that many top electoral bond buyers previously donated significantly to Prudent Electoral Trust (PET), 76 per cent of whose contributions went to the Bharatiya Janata Party from 2014-23, reported Hindu Businessline.

Electoral trusts, established in 2013 by United Progressive Alliance (UPA), facilitated corporate donations to political parties, acting as a 'safe buffer' between them and donors. The Commission mandates disclosing donor and recipient information on its website.

However, the introduction of electoral bonds allowed anonymous donations, in a departure from transparency. The Supreme Court deemed this unconstitutional and ordered SBI to disclose bond numbers, aiming to establish connections between buyers, donors, and parties.

Which companies contributed through both Electoral Bonds and Trusts?

Several major donors, such as Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd, Bharti Airtel group, and Arcelor group, are highlighted in both electoral bond purchases and trust contribution reports submitted to the Election Commission between 2019-20 and 2022-23.