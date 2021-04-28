LG Display posts strong Q1 profit on panel price boost

LG Display posts strong Q1 profit on panel price boost

However, but a shortage of semiconductors threatens production for the months ahead, analysts said

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Apr 28 2021, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 15:14 ist
LG. Credit: AFP Photo

South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd on Wednesday swung to a profit for the January-March quarter, its third consecutive quarterly profit, helped by rising panel prices driven by TV and laptop demand as people stayed at home.

However, but a shortage of semiconductors threatens production for the months ahead, analysts said.

The display maker that supplies Apple Inc reported an operating profit of 523 billion won ($469.76 million) for the first quarter compared with an operating loss of 362 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

That topped the 443 billion won expected by analysts, Refinitiv SmartEstimate data showed.

Revenue rose 46% to 6.9 trillion won, LG Display said in a regulatory filing.

Prices of LG Display's mainstay, 55-inch liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for TV sets, jumped nearly 80% from a year earlier, according to data from WitsView, part of research provider TrendForce.

While panel prices are expected to stay strong backed by robust demand, analysts said a shortage of semiconductor parts, especially display driver integrated circuits (DDI) used for LG's plastic organic light emitting diode (POLED) panels supplied for Apple's iPhones, had been affected in the first quarter.

The a shortage of DDIs is likely to continue in the second quarter, they said. ($1 = 1,113.3300 won)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

LG Display
Electronics
semiconductor
television
Laptop

What's Brewing

Yabba Dabba Doo! 'The Flintstones' sequel to come soon

Yabba Dabba Doo! 'The Flintstones' sequel to come soon

Meet Basque chef Elena Arzak and her sea-rooted cuisine

Meet Basque chef Elena Arzak and her sea-rooted cuisine

The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?

The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!

DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

This newborn will never get mom's hug

This newborn will never get mom's hug

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

 