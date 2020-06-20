'Limits on airfares may be extended beyond Aug 24'

Limits on airfares may be extended beyond Aug 24 depending on situation: Aviation Secretary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2020, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 16:30 ist
A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) interacts with an arriving passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after domestic flights resumed, in Mumbai on May 28, 2020. Credit/AFP Photo

The government-imposed upper and lower limits on airfares may be extended beyond August 24 depending upon how the situation turns out, Aviation Secretary P S Kharola said on Saturday.

The government resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after nearly two months of suspension to combat the coronavirus outbreak, but placed lower and upper limits on airfares depending upon the flight duration.

It had said on May 21 that these limits would be in place for a period of three months.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

"Depending on how the situation turns out, the fare band may have to adjusted beyond that (August 24) also. But right now, it is only for three months," Kharola said at a press conference here. 

International passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

However, the government started Vande Bharat Mission on May 6 to help stranded people reach their destinations through special flights.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at the conference that during phase 3 and phase 4 of the mission, private domestic airlines have been approved to operate 750 international flights to repatriate people stranded amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Civil Aviation
Vande Bharat Mission
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

 