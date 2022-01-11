'Lockdown a fatal blow to amusement park industry'

With lockdown-like restrictions returning once again in the wake of the Omicron-triggered third wave of Covid-19, the amusement park industry has again received a major blow.

So far, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi and Haryana have imposed closure orders while Karnataka has clamped weekend curbs on the amusement park industry which include open-to-sky theme parks, water parks, adventure parks and a few indoor centres.

The Indian Association of Amusement Parks & Industries (IAAPI) has expressed concern over the developments and urged the Centre and state governments to reconsider.

“The industry is first to close and last to reopen... amusement park industry was allowed to reopen from October 22, 2021, after the second wave and it has barely been two months of its reopening that it has been closed down again.

"This is going to be a fatal blow to the industry as huge investments and manpower planning had been undertaken to restart parks which were closed for over a year,” IAAPI chairman Rajeev Jalnapurkar, who is the director of Ramoji Film City, said in a press statement.

IAAPI requested the state governments to allow amusement parks and theme parks to operate on 50% capacity as allowed to indoor venues like malls, cinemas, restaurants, gyms, salons, etc for survival and employment retention in the industry is a concern.

He further emphasised that entry to entertainment parks is highly-priced based on rides and attractions with online registration to avoid crowds at the entry gate, unlike tourist spots, zoos, museums, forts which are either free or low priced and therefore the visitors to amusement Parks are lesser in number and are better regulated.

The industry had been adhering to all prescribed SOPs and guidelines issued by the Ministries of Home Affairs, Health and Tourism Department of the state and will continue to do so. IAAPI has also prepared detailed SOPs for the benefit of its industry members.

Maharashtra has over 37 large and small Entertainment Parks generating, on average, 13,000 direct and 52,000 indirect employment. The industry is an integral part of the state tourism sector and needs constant support, IAAPI said.

