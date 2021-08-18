LPG cylinder price hiked: Check rates

The price of LPG cylinders was raised by Rs 25 on Wednesday.
The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 859.50.
On July 1, the price of LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 25.50. New rates are effective from August 17, news agency ANI reported.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Who created the renewable-energy miracle?
Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online
DH Toon | Taliban send Afghanistan back to stone age
The Lead: All Things Covid - Understanding Mucormycosis
After earthquake, storm and floods: No relief for Haiti
In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan