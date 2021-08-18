LPG cylinder price hiked: Check rates

LPG cylinder price hiked: Check rates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 18 2021, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 11:38 ist
New rates are effective from August 17. Credit: PTI

The price of LPG cylinders was raised by Rs 25 on Wednesday.

The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 859.50.

On July 1, the price of LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 25.50. New rates are effective from August 17, news agency ANI reported.

More to follow...

LPG

