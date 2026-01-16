Menu
LTIMindtree wins Rs 3,000-crore CBDT order

It has been awarded the Insight 2.0 project to build an AI‑powered program for the modernisation of India’s national tax analytics platform.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 07:47 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 07:47 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsCBDT

