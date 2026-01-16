LTIMindtree wins Rs 3,000-crore CBDT order

<p>IT services company LTIMindtree has won Rs 3,000-crore order from Central Board of Direct Taxes (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=CBDT">CBDT</a>).</p><p>It has been awarded the Insight 2.0 project to build an AI‑powered program for the modernisation of India’s national tax analytics platform.</p><p>The company said this seven-year mandate reinforces its leadership in enabling digital transformation leveraging advanced digital architecture and data analytics to deliver real-time insights for policymakers. </p>.Rules under Income Tax Act, 2025 and ITR forms to be notified by January: CBDT chief.<p>Following this announcement, the company's shares jumped 5 per cent and touched Rs 6,351 on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BSE">BSE </a>on Friday afternoon.</p><p>The company will reports its Q3 earnings on January 19. </p><p>In the September quarter, the IT services firm posted a 12 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,401 crore, compared to Rs 1,251 crore in the same quarter last year.</p>