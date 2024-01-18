Mahindra Aerostructures expands strategic relationship with Airbus

Mumbai: Widening the strategic relationship, Mahindra Group’s Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt Ltd (MASPL) and Airbus Aerostructures GmbH inked a new contract for the manufacture and delivery of metallic components for all Airbus commercial aircraft models, including the best-selling A320 family.

MASPL has been a direct supplier to Airbus Group since 2015, and partners with Airbus on numerous initiatives.

Under the contract, MASPL will supply close to 5,000 varieties of metallic components to Airbus in Germany from its manufacturing base in India, the Mumbai-headquartered Mahindra Group said in a statement.

The contract adds to existing MASPL programs to deliver parts directly to Airbus at their facilities in Toulouse, France.