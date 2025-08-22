Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets halt 6-day rally; Sensex, Nifty dive nearly 1 pc as HDFC Bank, Reliance drag

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 213.65 points or 0.85 per cent to 24,870.10.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 10:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 10:59 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNifty

Follow us on :

Follow Us