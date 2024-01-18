Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India to invest Rs 800cr to set up 3 new resorts in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Thursday said it will invest Rs 800 crore in Tamil Nadu to build three greenfield resorts over the next five to six years.

The company has signed an MOU with the Tamil Nadu government for the same, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a statement.

It will directly generate employment opportunities for over 1,500 people, thereby contributing to the overall economy of the state, it added.

"With this significant investment, MHRIL will double its footprint in Tamil Nadu, with Club Mahindra already operating resorts in Ooty and Kodaikanal," the company said.