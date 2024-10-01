Manufacturing employment increased by 7.4% in FY23

<p>New Delhi: Employment in the manufacturing sector increased by 7.4% in 2022-23 over the previous year led by robust expansion in the sector in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, the Annual Survey of Industries released on Monday showed.</p>.<p>Manufacturing sector’s gross value added (GVA) increased by 7.3% at current prices during the year under review. The top five states -Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh – taken together contributed more than 54% of the total manufacturing GVA of the country in 2022-23.</p>.<p>The top five states employing the highest number of persons in this sector were Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Taken together, these states contributed about 55% of total manufacturing employment in the year 2022-23.</p>.Healthy demand shrinks inventory overhang in residential realty down to 22 months.<p>Total number of persons engaged in the manufacturing sector increased to 1.85 crore in 2022-23 from 1.72 crore in the previous year. In the pre-Covid year 2018-19 it stood at 1.63 crore.</p>.<p>“The year 2022-23 witnessed a growth in this sector for the majority of the important economic parameters like invested capital, input, output, GVA, employment and wages and even surpassed the pre-pandemic level in absolute value terms,” the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a statement.</p>.<p>The estimated number of persons engaged in the manufacturing sector in 2022-23 exceeded the pre-pandemic level (that is 2018-19) by more than 22.14 lakh. At the same time, average emoluments also registered an increase over previous year. The average emoluments per person engaged in the sector increased by 6.3% in 2022-23 in comparison to 2021-22.</p>.<p>Manufacture of basic metal, coke & refined petroleum products, food products, chemical and chemical products and motor vehicles led the sectoral growth. These industries, taken together, contributed about 58% of the total output of the sector and showed output growth of 24.5% and GVA growth of 2.6% in comparison to 2021-22.</p>