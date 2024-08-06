Aftershocks of carry trade at heart of market rout could still have reverberations

Despite the easing off in selling, investors were worried about more volatility ahead.

"We expect the sell-off to continue for maybe a few more days as usually these... trades are pretty large," said Zhe Shen, head of diversifying strategies at TIFF Investment Management. "People said 'wait, we're losing too much money from unwinding. Let's just hold and we'll unwind some more tomorrow."

The complete unwind of this yen-funded trade is likely to take days, potentially extending the market rout, Zhe said.

"There's tons and tons of yen carry trades that still have to be closed out," said Ulf Lindahl, CEO at institutional investors advisory firm Currency Research Associates.

Investors are still scrambling to figure out the size of those trades and how much of the cheap funding was deployed in equities.

Calculations made by hedge fund research firm PivotalPath show that hedge fund strategies most affected by a yen rally are global macro quantitative and managed futures, as they have short exposure to the Japanese currency. A spike in the yen this month indicates a loss of between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent in August for those funds' indexes, according to the firm's exposure model.