Bull run to continue into the new financial year

This week marks the start of a new financial year where the market is expected to continue with its bullish momentum of last week and is likely to hit new highs, surpassing its previous high of 22526 levels. Investors are likely to react to the US GDP and PCE data that got released over the extended weekend last week as it would provide some insight over Fed’s next action. Many more economic releases are lined up this week too including PMI data of US, UK and India and also the US Non-Farm Payroll data for February, which would be important to watch out for.