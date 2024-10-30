Home
Duty cut boosts India's gold demand to 248.3 ton, up 18% in Q3: World Gold Council

The overall gold demand during the corresponding quarter of last year stood at 210.2 tonnes, according to the WGC's Q3 2024 Gold Demand Trends report.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 10:10 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 10:10 IST
Business NewsGoldGold pricesCommoditiesWorld Gold Council

