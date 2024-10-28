Explained | Why the Nifty200 Value 30 ETF is a smart bet in today's market

Nifty200 Value 30 ETFs track the Nifty200 Value 30 Index, a collection of the top 30 value stocks from the broader Nifty 200 index.

Value as a smart beta factor is well-established, with value investing centred around identifying stocks trading below their intrinsic value, thus offering high long-term potential.

The thesis is simple: Buy undervalued stocks, wait for the market to correct the mispricing, and sell stocks when valuation becomes expensive.

Currently, value stocks are trading at attractive valuations. The large-cap stock-oriented Nifty200 Value 30 index trades at a whopping 50 per cent discount both in terms of price to earnings (12.7 times P/E) and price to book valuations (1.99 times P/B) compared to the Nifty200 parent index.

At the same time, the value index offers a strong dividend yield of 2.8 per cent (nearly 3 times of Nifty200), thus providing strong income potential for investors.

The historical performance of value stocks has been robust. For instance, the Nifty200 Value 30 TRI has outperformed Nifty 200 TRI 6 times in the last 10 years, with the extent of alpha being over 10 percentage points in many cases. Since ETFs track the underlying indices closely, investing in a Nifty200 Value 30 ETF could potentially be a profitable investment.

Constructed by making a portfolio of 30 companies with higher earnings to price ratio (E/P), book Value to price ratio (B/P), sales to price ratio (S/P) and dividend yield, the Nifty200 Value 30 also offers sectoral diversification across industries such as Financial Services, Oil & Gas, Metals, and Power.

This diversification helps reduce the risk of being overly concentrated in one sector, providing a balanced approach to value investing. This also ensures that your investment is in industries that have consistently weathered market volatility.