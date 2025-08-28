<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/whatsapp-launches-safety-tool-against-fraud-cryptocurrency-trading-group-chats-3668246">WhatsApp</a> launched new features earlier this month, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/whatsapp-brings-new-feature-to-schedule-group-calls-3685393">scheduled calls</a>, anti-scam security updates to curb online frauds and more.</p><p>Now, the Meta-owned entity, in a bid to further enhance the user experience on the Messenger app, has launched Writing Help. It is a generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based Meta AI tool, which can assist users to draft error-free messages and respond to friends, family members and colleagues on WhatsApp faster than before.</p>.Google Photos: New AI-powered Remix feature can turn an image into 3D art.<p><strong>Here's how to use the Writing Help tool on WhatsApp:</strong></p><p><strong>Step 1:</strong> Open WhatsApp and pick a name or group in the inbox and start drafting the message</p><p><strong>Step 2:</strong> Then, tap the new pencil icon. It will list multiple suggestions with various styles such as professional, funny, or supportive. Users can pick the messages that express their sentiments with the right tone better.</p>.<p>The company says that all the messages drafted with the help of Meta AI will remain on the device and can not be accessed by Meta or any third-party entity, or even the government. </p><p>It is using Private Processing technology, which allows users to leverage Meta AI to generate a response without Meta or WhatsApp ever reading their message or the suggested rewrites.</p><p>Similar to message summaries feature, the Writing Help feature is optional. The user has to opt in to use the AI tool.</p><p>In a related development, WhatsApp is testing a new voicemail feature. If the receiver doesn't answer the call, WhatsApp allows the caller to leave a voice message. And, the recorded message will be passed to the receiver.</p><p>This is a much-needed feature, as it will help users screen the recorded message and only reply if the call needs an urgent reply or can be called back when convenient.</p>.WhatsApp testing voicemail feature for missed calls.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>