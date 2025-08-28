Menu
Hindu population declined to 15% in Sambhal since 1947, claims panel report submitted to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The report of the three-member Commission would be placed before the state cabinet and after its approval it would be tabled in the Assembly.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 11:36 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 11:36 IST
