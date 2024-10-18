Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Forex kitty drops $10.75 billion to $690.43 billon

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by $3.709 billion to $701.176 billion.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 13:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 13:06 IST
Business NewsForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us