Forex kitty drops $10.75 billion to $690.43 billon

<p>Mumbai: Declining for the second straight week, India's forex reserves dropped $10.746 billion to $690.43 billion for the week ended October 11 in one of the largest decreases in the kitty in recent times, the RBI said on Friday.</p>.<p>In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by $3.709 billion to $701.176 billion.</p>.RBI not police; maintains tight vigil on financial market and takes action when necessary: Shaktikanta Das.<p>At the end of September, the reserves had hit an all-time high of $704.885 billion.</p>.<p>For the week ended October 11, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $10.542 billion to $602.101 billion, the data released on Friday showed.</p>.<p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p>.<p>Gold reserves decreased by $98 million to $65.658 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p>.<p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $86 million to $18.339 billion, the apex bank said.</p>.<p>India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $20 million to $4.333 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.</p>