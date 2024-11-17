Home
FPIs selling-spree continues; withdraw Rs 22,420 crore from equities in Nov

According to the data, FPIs recorded a net outflow of Rs 22,420 crore so far this month. This came following a net withdrawal of Rs 94,017 crore in October, which was the worst monthly outflow.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 07:00 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 07:00 IST
Business NewsMarketsFPI

