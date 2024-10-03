Home
Global stocks dip, oil gains further on West Asia conflict

Geopolitical tensions loomed large, after Israel bombed Beirut early on Thursday, following a year of clashes with Iran-backed Hezbollah.
Reuters
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 12:02 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 12:02 IST
