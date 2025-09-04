Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold drops Rs 1,000 to Rs 1.06 lakh/10 g on profit booking, global jitters

Silver too slipped from its record levels as investors booked profits at higher levels. The white metal fell Rs 500 to Rs 1,25,600 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Thursday.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 10:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 10:05 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us