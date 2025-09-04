Menu
Himachal rain fury: Landslide in Kullu district leaves one dead

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued three people, including a woman, and recovered one body.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 10:51 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 10:51 IST
India NewsHimachal Pradeshrain

