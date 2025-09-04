<p>New Delhi: The water level in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=yamuna">Yamuna</a> river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.48 metres at 7 am, even as floodwater from the raging river continued to inundate nearby areas.</p>.<p>While the level at 5 am stood at 207.47 metres, it stood at 207.48 metres at 6 am. According to officials, the water level remained static at 207.47 metres between 2 am and 5 am. Floodwaters reached near Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers and key bureaucrats. </p>.DH Evening Brief: Delhi, Punjab reel under deluge, Yamuna floods homes in national capital; K Kavitha resigns from BRS. <p>The areas in the vicinity of Vasudev Ghat were also flooded. Floodwater also reached Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir near Kashmere Gate. </p>. <p>The flood control bulletin issued on Wednesday evening said that the water level of Old Railway Bridge will be 207.48 metres at 8 am and is likely to fall after that. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river’s flow and potential flood risks.</p>.Markets under water, families surviving on biscuits: Delhi reels as Yamuna floods homes.<p>According to the revenue department, while 8,018 people have been moved to tents, 2,030 have been shifted to 13 permanent shelters.</p>.<p>The government has stressed that there is no need to panic and it is keeping a round the clock vigil on the situation. </p>