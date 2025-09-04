Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Yamuna swells past 207 metres in Delhi, floodwater inundates nearby areas

According to official data, the level remained steady between 6 am and 7 am at 207.48 metres.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 05:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 05:34 IST
India NewsDelhiYamuna

Follow us on :

Follow Us