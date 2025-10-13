Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold futures hits record Rs 1.23 lakh/10 g as US-China tensions spur haven demand

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President of Commodities at Mehta Equities, said "A heavy sell-off in global equity markets also supported safe-haven demand for precious metals."
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 09:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 09:17 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsCommodities

Follow us on :

Follow Us