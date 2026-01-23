Menu
Gold rebounds Rs 1,500 to Rs 1.58 lakh per 10g; silver climbs Rs 9,500

After gold's uptrend, silver prices also rebounded sharply by Rs 9,500, or nearly 3 per cent, to Rs 3,29,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from the previous close of Rs 3,20,000 per kg.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 16:14 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 16:14 IST
