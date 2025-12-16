Menu
Gold, silver futures drop as investors book profits ahead of US data

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for February delivery fell by Rs 341, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 1,33,789 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,900 lots.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 09:44 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 09:44 IST
