<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Supreme%20Court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday referred to a larger bench a plea filed by intersex rights activist, Gopi Shankar, seeking directions for recording of the births and deaths of the 'intersex' persons; and to make provisions for their inclusion in the Census, saying "it is a very good petition".</p><p>A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant referred the plea to a three-judge bench, upon hearing 34-year-old intersex man, Shankar.</p><p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre did not oppose the petition. He submitted that the court has seen the petition, it can be listed before the three judges bench. </p><p>"It is a very good petition. List the matter before a three-judge bench,'' the bench said.</p><p>The plea sought directions to the Centre and others for making provisions for issuance of identity cards carrying both 'sex' and 'gender' identities separately.</p><p>It also directions to consider enactment of a legislative mechanism to regulate medical intervention with intersex infants and children. </p><p>"There should be an establishment of a Central/National Regulatory Commission / Centre for The Protection of Rights Of People With Diverse Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sex Characteristics," the plea said.</p><p>It further sought direction to the Centre and others to empower the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP).</p><p>"There should be an inclusion of Intersex people in schools, colleges, government and private jobs, adoption and care homes at par with a male or a female candidate and also consider reservation for intersex people, they are a marginalised class," the plea said.</p>