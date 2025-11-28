Menu
Gold, silver futures gain on firm global cues as Fed rate cut hope strengthens

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery increased by Rs 596, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 1,26,100 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 4,496 lots.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 08:32 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 08:32 IST
GoldsilverMarketsFederal Reserve

