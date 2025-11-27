2 US National Guard members shot near White House

<p>Washington: Two members of the National Guard were shot in Washington on Wednesday, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X while the White House said it was on lockdown, with President Donald Trump away in Florida.</p><p>Police in Washington separately said there was a shooting one block from the White House on Wednesday, and that one suspect was in custody with the area secured.</p> .<p>"The president has been briefed," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said.</p><p>Trump is at his resort in Palm Beach ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. US Vice President JD Vance is in Kentucky.</p><p>The US Secret Service did not respond to a request for comment.</p>