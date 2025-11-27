Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

2 US National Guard members shot near White House

Police in Washington separately said there was a shooting one block from the White House on Wednesday, and that one suspect was in custody with the area secured.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 20:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 20:18 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us