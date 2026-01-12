<p>New Delhi: An Air India flight from the national capital to Vijayawada was diverted to Jaipur due to a medical emergency on Monday morning, according to a source.</p>.<p>The source said an elderly passenger became unwell onboard the flight AI2517 following which the flight was diverted to Jaipur where the passenger was deboarded and taken to hospital.</p>.<p>Details about the number of passengers in the flight could not be ascertained.</p>.Two UK-bound Air India flights diverted due to bad weather.<p>There was no official comment from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a>.</p>.<p>Information available with flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that the flight was operated with an A320 aircraft.</p>