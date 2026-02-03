Menu
India-US trade deal drives rally in stock markets: Sensex, Nifty quote nearly 3% higher

During the afternoon trade, the BSE benchmark traded 2,411.07 points or 2.95 per cent higher at 84,065.30. The Nifty quoted 742.30 points or 2.96 per cent up at 25,828.35.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 08:03 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 08:03 IST
