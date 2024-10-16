Home
India’s record 11-month stock rally is at risk as profits cool

Brokerages predict that companies in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index will either report flat or low single digits profit gains for the quarter ended September.
Bloomberg
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 10:43 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Bloomberg</p></div>

Credit: Bloomberg

Published 16 October 2024, 10:43 IST
