<p>Mumbai: Legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar, who shouldered a lot of responsibilities during the making of epic television series <em>Ramayan</em>, passed away of old age, in Mumbai, on Sunday. </p><p>Prem Sagar was 84.</p><p>For <em>Ramayan</em>, Prem Sagar did the initial research, videography and created the special effects for the highly-successful TV series on Doordarshan.</p><p>Prem Sagar was an alumnus of the 1968-batch of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune and was one of the finest cinematographers. </p><p>Prem Sagar had penned - <em>An Epic Life: Ramanand Sagar, From Barsaat to Ramayan</em> - on the life and times of his father. </p><p>Prem Sagar began his career as a cinematographer with Ramanand Sagar's Lalkar (1970) soon after completing his education from the FTII where he was a recipient of a gold medal for the best academic student of the year and a silver medal for the best photographed student film. He was also cinematographer for Charas (1976).</p><p>He went on to play a key role in shaping the visual identity of many projects under Sagar Arts, the production house founded by his father.</p><p>"The FTII community deeply mourns the passing of noted cinematographer Prem Sagar, from the early batches of Motion Picture Photography. His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and television has left an enduring legacy, inspiring generations to come," the FTII said. </p><p>BJP MP Arun Govil, who had played the iconic role of Lord Ram in Ramayan, condoled the death of Prem Sagar. </p><p>"The news of the demise of Prem Sagar Ji, the son of Ramanand Sagar Ji, is extremely heartbreaking. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul be granted a place at His divine feet and that the bereaved family members be bestowed with the strength to endure this profound sorrow. Om Shanti," he said.</p><p>Actor Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Laxman, said, "Absolutely shocking news we lost Prem Sagar Ji son of Ramanand Sagar ji of Ramayan. Om Shanti."</p><p>Ramayan was first broadcast on Doordarshan in 1987. Under the Sagar Arts banner, Prem Sagar contributed to several projects as a still photographer and cinematographer.</p><p>Prem Sagar was known for carrying forward his father's vision and contributing to mythological storytelling on screen, he played a pivotal role in shaping devotional programming that became a cultural milestone in the 1980s. He also played key behind the camera work in Vikram aur Betal and Alif Laila.</p>