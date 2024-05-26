IOC, GAIL, ONGC fined for fourth straight quarter for failure to appoint directors

IOC said, "The power to appoint directors (including independent directors) vests with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India and hence the shortfall in independent directors including non-appointment of women independent director on the board of the company during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was not due to any negligence/default by the company."

"Accordingly, IndianOil should not be held liable to pay the fines and the same should be waived-off," IOC said.