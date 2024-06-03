Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How markets behaved after last four general polls results

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 4 per cent in early trade on Monday, a day before Lok Sabha elections counting, to hit their fresh all-time high levels after exit polls predicted a massive win for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,777.58 points or 3.75 per cent to hit a record peak of 76,738.89 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 808 points or 3.58 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of 23,338.70.
This came after exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.
Let's now see how the markets reacted after results were announced for the previous four Lok Sabha polls.
Year 2004
The markets crashed after the surprise victory of Congress-led UPA in 2004. Sensex dropped 11.1 per cent, while Nifty fell 12.2 per cent.
Year 2009
Contrary to 2004, the markets soared after the poll results in 2009. Sensex rose 17.3 per cent, and Nifty jumped 17.7 per cent.
Year 2014
The markets reacted strongly after poll results in 2004 and 2009, but the reaction was minimal in 2014 as Sensex rose by 0.9 per cent and Nifty saw a jump of 1.1 per cent.
Year 2019
The Sensex went down 0.8 per cent, while Nifty fell 0.7 per cent after the results were announced.
Published 03 June 2024, 08:55 IST