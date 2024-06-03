Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How markets behaved after last four general polls results

Year 2004

The markets crashed after the surprise victory of Congress-led UPA in 2004. Sensex dropped 11.1 per cent, while Nifty fell 12.2 per cent.

Year 2009

Contrary to 2004, the markets soared after the poll results in 2009. Sensex rose 17.3 per cent, and Nifty jumped 17.7 per cent.

Year 2014

The markets reacted strongly after poll results in 2004 and 2009, but the reaction was minimal in 2014 as Sensex rose by 0.9 per cent and Nifty saw a jump of 1.1 per cent.

Year 2019

The Sensex went down 0.8 per cent, while Nifty fell 0.7 per cent after the results were announced.

(With PTI inputs)