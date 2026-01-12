Market benchmarks snap five-day losing run; Sensex gains 300 points on India-US trade talk optimism

In volatile trading, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 301.93 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 83,878.17. During the morning trade, it tumbled 715.17 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 82,861.07, breaching the 83,000 level.