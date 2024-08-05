Markets around the world are rattled by fears of slowing US growth

Seoul, South Korea: A sell-off in markets around the world quickened pace Monday as investors grew uneasy about signs of a slowing US economy, with stocks tumbling across Asia.

The declines were especially pronounced in Japan, where the Topix index, which includes companies that represent a broad swath of the country’s economy, fell more than 10 per cent. The decline at one point triggered a “circuit breaker” mechanism that halts trading to let markets digest large fluctuations. The Nikkei 225 index, considered the benchmark in Japan, fell as much as 9 per cent.

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index fell more than 5 per cent. Equity markets in Taiwan, Singapore, Australia and Hong Kong were all lower.

The declines were expected to continue Monday in Europe and the United States.

In the market for stock futures, the S&P 500 was down 1.5 per cent and the Nasdaq was more than 2 per cent lower. Stock futures for key indexes in Europe, including Germany’s, pointed to declines of about 1 per cent.