Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends; extend winning momentum to 3rd day running

New Delhi: Benchmark equity indices continued their winning momentum for the third day running on Tuesday amid firm global market trends.

Rallying for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 411.27 points to 74,059.89 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 111.15 points to 22,447.55.

From the Sensex basket, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Motors were the major gainers.

Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Shanghai quoted lower.