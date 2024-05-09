Markets decline in early trade on heavy foreign fund outflows; selling in Reliance, TCS

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Thursday amid heavy foreign fund outflows and selling in Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services.

Declining for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 209.6 points to 73,256.79. The NSE Nifty dipped 77.7 points to 22,224.80.

From the Sensex basket, Larsen & Toubro went lower by over 3 per cent after March quarter earnings.

Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were the other laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Maruti and Tata Motors were among the gainers.