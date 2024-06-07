Markets hold on to early gains after RBI monetary policy decision

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices jumped in late morning trade on Friday, extending their rally to the third straight session, after the RBI decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the eighth time in a row, in line with market expectations.

Buying in IT stocks added to the positive trend in markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 907.43 points to 75,981.94 during the late morning trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 260.95 points to 23,082.35.

Interest rate-sensitive bank, realty and auto stocks were trading with gains.

In the past two days, the BSE benchmark surged 2,995.46 points or 4.15 per cent after Tuesday's massive rout.