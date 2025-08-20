Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Facebook, Instagram reels creators get AI-powered audio dubbing feature for foreign audiences

The translated reels will be shown to viewers in their preferred language and they will be able to see that the reel was translated with Meta AI.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 14:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
New AI audio dubbing feature on Instagram.

New AI audio dubbing feature on Instagram.

Credit: Meta

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 14:19 IST
TechnologyFacebookTechnology NewsDH TechMetaGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceInstagram Reelsinstagram influencersReelsGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us