<p>With the launch of Reels on Facebook and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/instagram-disables-live-video-broadcasting-feature-for-select-users-3666103">Instagram</a>, Meta has offered new avenue for talented short video creators, who couldn't find success in entertainment arena, to earn their livelihood.</p><p>Though we have witnessed people misusing the social media platforms, others have made positive change in the society as well.</p><p>Now, Meta in a bid to assist Reels creators to expand their reach on wider geographical space, has introduced a new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered language dubbing feature.</p><p>With this, creators will be able to dub their content in multiple international language and expand their viewership count worldwide.</p><p><strong>For creators posting on Facebook/Instagram, this is how you enable the feature:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Create a Reel</p><p>Step 2: Once the Reel is done, it offers an option to translate, then tap Translate your voice with Meta AI</p><p>Step 3: Turn on the Add lip syncing feature (optional);</p><p>Step 4: Tap Review before publishing (optional);</p><p>Step 5: Tap Select languages and choose the language you want it translated to.</p><p><strong>Note:</strong> Users can add, replace, or remove translated tracks both before and after publishing your reels. </p><p>Step 6: Once satisfied with the translated audio track, tap Share now button</p><p>The company says that once the translated content is published, the creator can see a new breakdown of the views metric by language. </p><p>On the other side, translated reels will be shown to viewers in their preferred language and they will be able to see that the reel was translated with Meta AI. Viewers can also control whether they see translations in specific languages by selecting 'Don't translate' in the audio and language section within the three dot settings menu.</p><p>For now, Meta AI translations is available in English to Spanish and Spanish to English translations. Meta plans to expand to more languages coming in the future.</p>