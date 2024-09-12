Markets rebound in early trade on rally in global peers, foreign fund inflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Thursday tracking a rally in global markets and foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 428.83 points to 81,951.99 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 154.1 points to 25,072.55.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India were the biggest gainers.

Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Nestle and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading with significant gains while Shanghai quoted lower.

The US markets ended with sharp gains on Wednesday.